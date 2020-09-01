Ryanair threatens to move capacity out of Ireland due to travel guidelines 

Ryanair's warning it will move capacity out of Ireland during the winter season due to the government's Green list of countries deemed safe for travel.

The company says the country is a laughing stock as it now discourages travel to countries which have a lower number of coronavirus cases than Ireland.

The airline wants countries like the UK and Germany added to the green list to facilitate business and tourism.

CEO of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson, says the government should act on the final report of the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery published last month which was put together in "double quick time by "the best brains in the aviation industry".

Mr Wilson said: "We havent heard anything. And now we're going into the winter and we're going to have to move that capacity out of Ireland. You can't do business with a 14-day quarantine"