Ryanair threatens to move capacity out of Ireland due to travel guidelines 

Ryanair threatens to move capacity out of Ireland due to travel guidelines 

CEO of Ryanair Eddie Wilson says the country is a laughing stock as it now discourages travel to countries which have a lower number of coronavirus cases than Ireland. File image.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 17:15 PM
Digital Desk staff

Ryanair's warning it will move capacity out of Ireland during the winter season due to the government's Green list of countries deemed safe for travel.

The company says the country is a laughing stock as it now discourages travel to countries which have a lower number of coronavirus cases than Ireland.

The airline wants countries like the UK and Germany added to the green list to facilitate business and tourism.

CEO of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson, says the government should act on the final report of the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery published last month which was put together in "double quick time by "the best brains in the aviation industry".

Mr Wilson said: "We havent heard anything. And now we're going into the winter and we're going to have to move that capacity out of Ireland. You can't do business with a 14-day quarantine" 

Read More

One million Ryanair customers yet to receive cash refunds for cancelled flights

More in this section

graphfluctuatingMay2020PicturePexel.jpg Sales of Lush cosmetics in Ireland down by 86% during lockdown months
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 One million Ryanair customers yet to receive cash refunds for cancelled flights
VE Studio Cork_2.jpeg New virtual event space in Cork to help businesses reconnect with audiences
#aviationryanairgreen listtravel

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices