One million Ryanair customers yet to receive cash refunds for cancelled flights

Close to one million people across Europe have yet to receive a cash refund for their cancelled flights from Ryanair.

The company insists the outstanding refunds are mainly those booked through a screen scraper and online travel agents, and not directly with the airline.

Ryanair's CEO Eddie Wilson says 90% of those who applied for a refund had received it by the end of July.

Speaking about the remaining customers who have yet to receive a refund, Mr Wilson said: "10%, what you could be looking at there is close to a million across Europe.

"But the vast majority of that is online travel agents and screen scrapers. Then you've got categories like when you are looking at big numbers like 20 million for example.

"You've got people whose credit cards have expired, and what's happened is that we haven't been able to send that send money back, we're trying to contact the passengers."

In July the airline insisted that 90% of refund applications will be handled by the end of the month.

It also said since its Dublin office reopened at the beginning of June, the airline had processed all March cash refund requests and that by the end of June, 50% of April cash refunds were cleared.

Three months ago in May, Ryanair said that it could take between three to six months to work their way through the backlog of Covid-19 impacted flights from April, May and June.