Cork’s Technology Network offering free maths grinds to Leaving Cert students

Cork’s Technology Network (CEIA) is offering free higher-level maths tutorials to the Leaving Cert class of 2021.

CEIA tutorials will be given by chartered engineers and scientists across Cork to help students prepare for next year’s examinations and to make up for ground lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grinds will be conducted online and are designed to educate and show how maths can be used in practical applications.

The tutorials are free but places are limited and registration is required.

CEIA spokesperson Valerie Cowman said the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted an entire generation of maths students but they cannot allow the challenges posed by Covid-19 to discourage students.

"We want to help them in whatever way we can, and also assure them that by pursuing higher level maths, they are opening up a world of opportunity in later life."

Mark Murphy of Mark Murphy Consultancy is one of the tutors involving in the initiative.

"Our aim is to support the work being undertaken in schools, and show students the value of maths as they decide on college courses in the months ahead," he said.

“When registering, we are asking students to select the top three preferred maths topics they would like covered. We will endeavour to cover the topics requested by the majority of registered students."

"We are fortunate to have so many STEM opportunities available to Irish graduates, and the first step for many of them is honours level maths at leaving cert," he said.

Tutorials will begin on September 5 and take place every Saturday morning via Zoom from 10am-12:30pm.

For further details or to register, visit www.ceia.ie