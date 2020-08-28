Celebrating the ‘versatility, resilience and grit’ of Cork’s businesswomen

Taoiseach Micheal Martin led the tributes this afternoon to all the finalists in the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards which took place virtually, for the first time, because of Covid-19.

Those who emerged victorious included Trudy McQuaid, Enable Ireland - Power Within Champion; Linda O'Connell, Society of St Vincent de Paul Ireland - Transformative Employee; Maeve Lankford, Kaleidoscope Coaching and Facilitation - Solo Businesswoman; Madeleine Murray, Change by Degrees - Emerging New Business; Jenny Murphy, Red Balloon - Business Innovation; Eveanna De Barra Kumar, Himalaya Yoga Valley - Online Business Transformation; and Linda O'Connell, Society of St Vincent de Paul Ireland - Overall Businesswoman of the Year.

“I am fully aware of the enormous work that Network Cork has been doing over the years to support women in enterprise; I congratulate all the nominees this year which has been a difficult one given the impact of Covid-19 on all our lives,” added the Taoiseach.

“The challenge it has created demonstrates the importance of resilience, innovation and dedication from the business community.

“Promoting women in all aspects of Irish life is at the core of Government policy and we are seeking to ensure the participation of women at all levels of decision making in the workplace, in politics and in public life.”

Indeed it was the Cork women's contribution to many of these areas that led Network President, Margarette O’Sullivan to highlight their “initiative, achievements and determination to succeed”.

“As an organisation, we are very proud to have such talent within our membership,” she continued.

“One thing is clear: we have amazingly talented businesswomen in Ireland and that is building a better society and making a big difference.

“These awards shine a light on the talent, entrepreneurial spirit, the agility and diversity of the workforce in Cork.

“The entrants this year show versatility, resilience and grit in equal amounts.

Ms O’Sullivan also went on to say that the pandemic “has been an epic test of character and determination for so many”.

“The pressure has been daunting and the need to pivot while staying energised and focused was never more important.

“In the face of certain challenges, our winners have looked outwards and showed great strength.”

Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh also spoke during proceedings.

He highlighted the “difficult times” everyone was now living in and emphasised the importance of the work that Cork businesswomen are engaged in.

“We have a changing landscape and our business communities have suffered,” the Mayor added.

“But Cork people are a very resilient people and the winners from today will probably go on to greater things on the national stage.

“I want to congratulate everyone who entered and who was nominated; these awards are about achievement and recognition - therefore everyone's a winner today.”

Meanwhile, the judges included Ernest Cantillon of Electric Bar and Kinsale Spirit Company; Sharon Corcoran, Director of Economic Development & Tourism, Cork County Council; and Elmarie Kelleher, Branch Manager, AIB.

The event was compered by Jonathon Healy and winners across all categories will go forward to the Network Ireland Business Awards which take place on October 2, next.