Regeneron to create 400 new jobs in Limerick as it ramps up production of Covid drug

Biopharmaceutical company Regeneron is to add more than 400 new jobs to its industrial operations facility in Limerick.

The US company is maximising capacity at its New York manufacturing facility for its Covid-19 treatment. The new jobs in Limerick will support the production of Regeneron’s existing medicines.

The jobs were announced by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin today and brings to more than 1,400 staff that will be based at the former Dell facility in Raheen.

Regeneron Executive vice President Dan Van Plew said that when the pandemic hit, they needed to quickly change how and where they make their products. "In order to make space in our New York facilities to accommodate our Covid-19 efforts, we needed to ramp-up capacity here in Limerick. Despite ramping up commercial production sooner than planned, my team hasn’t missed a beat. You can only perform like this if you have good people, and Ireland has lots of good people, so we are excited to be hiring 400 more.”

Niall O’Leary, Regeneron's head of operations in Limerick said they hired their first employee in Limerick just six years ago.

"Today, we have more than 1,000 full-time employees at our Limerick campus and with this latest announcement we are adding an additional 400 people to our world-class team."

"This demonstrates not only Regeneron’s incredibly strong pipeline but our commitment to Ireland and the Mid-West region. I am very proud of what our team has achieved and continue to be impressed with the calibre of talent here," he said.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement is a further vote of confidence in the skills and talent of Ireland's workforce.

"The government’s mission over the coming months and years is to rebuild our society and economy in the post-Covid world. We need to get people back to work and to protect and create sustainable jobs. This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey."