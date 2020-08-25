Complaint brought against Kerry car parts factory over redundancy terms

SIPTU are bringing a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission over redundancy terms being offered to staff at a car parts factory in Co Kerry.

210 jobs are set to go there after Tralee's BorgWarner lost a contract to make car heaters for Tesla.

The union says workers there are only being offered five weeks' pay as a redundancy offer.

But organiser Joe Kelly said it should be six weeks' as a minimum.

Mr Kelly said: "It's not what our members expect. There is a Labour Court recommendation going back to 2009.

"We would expect that when the companies start to talk they should start at that point. That should be the starting point.

"But unfortunately the company have dug their heels in and are not willing to improve."

The news of the factory's closure came as a major shock as BorgWarner extended its production lines and facility in Tralee in 2017 with an €11.5million investment to put it at the cutting edge of technology for electric cars, in a move that was seen to secure its long-term position in Tralee.