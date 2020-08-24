Amazon on lookout for more Irish wind farms following third acquisition

Rather than buying the actual windfarm infrastructure, Amazon is buying the energy produced by them and is the sole user
Amazon on lookout for more Irish wind farms following third acquisition
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 14:26 PM
Geoff Percival

Internet giant Amazon is on the lookout for more Irish windfarms after announcing its third such acquisition aimed at supplying its data centres in Ireland with renewable energy.

Rather than buying the actual windfarm infrastructure, Amazon is buying the energy produced by them and is the sole user. 

It aims to power its Irish-based Amazon Web Services – or AWS – data centres 100% by renewable energy means.

Amazon has bought the energy output of the 115-megawatt Ardderroo windfarm in Galway, which will be operational by 2022. Last year Amazon made a similar acquisition in Esk, Co Cork; and at Meenbog in Co Donegal. 

The Cork windfarm is due to be operational next month, with the Donegal project operational in early 2022. As with those deals, no financial details of the Galway acquisition have been disclosed.

Amazon said more such acquisitions are likely in order to reach its 100% renewables goal. Once the current projects are operational, Amazon will be the largest single corporate buyer of renewable energy in Ireland.

Through clean energy and water conservation projects, Amazon said it is committed to operating environmentally-friendly and sustainable data centres in Ireland.

“We’re not only investing in renewable energy to build a sustainable business in Ireland – we’re also innovating to preserve water. Water is a precious resource, that we’re committed to conserving and reusing where possible,” the company said.

“To reduce both the energy and water we use in our Irish data centres, we use direct evaporative cooling systems, which predominately utilises outside air to cool our servers. This means that for more than 95% of the year we use no water to cool our data centres in Ireland. For the few hot days Ireland does see, we use a minimal amount of water to cool the air that removes heat from our servers,” it said.

Read More

Irish grocery spend is climbing down from record-breaking lockdown heights

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Tesco creates 16,000 permanent jobs across the UK as online growth drives hiring spree
Eurostar job cuts Eurostar announces launch date for €46 London to Amsterdam rail service
DW Sports finances Mike Ashley’s Frasers promises to save jobs after £37m deal for DW Sports assets

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices