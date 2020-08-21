Irish SMEs trying all possible solutions to navigate through lockdown, says HR expert

COMPANIES in consumer-facing sectors are finding it increasingly challenging to come up with innovative ways to remain sustainable.

Mary Connaughton, a director with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, says the feedback from CIPD members (mostly HR managers) is that many retail and hospitality businesses are likely to announce layoffs in the coming months.

While sectors like IT, pharma and food are busy and many are even recruiting, the polar opposite is true of those businesses dependent on customer footfall.

A survey of CIPD's members hosted in January revealed 0% planning a reduction in staff numbers, while 47% of members were planning pay increases and up to 80% expecting to pay staff a bonus.

A subsequent survey in June found that 10% either expected to cut staff numbers or had already done so, only 10% were considering pay increases and 21% were still likely to pay a bonus.

“Everything would suggest that this curve is continuing,” said Mary Connaughton. “In June, we were starting to see a glimmer of businesses opening back up again.

“Businesses were talking about things picking up. Now they're talking about doing everything they can just to keep their businesses stable. Business owners don't want to let people go, but they're also starting to think that there won't be any significant pick-up until the New Year at best.”

In a normal year, CIPD would survey its members in November to gauge business sentiment. It is now more likely that we'll see that survey conducted during September.

For many businesses, the usual trends are being reversed. Even some aspects of the usual urban-rural divide have broken their time-worn banks.

“I live in a satellite town and we're seeing coffee shops open on Sundays that wouldn't normally be open. Now they're full of people looking to make connections,” Mary said. “That contrasts with city centres like Dublin and Cork where small businesses are really suffering.

“We're hearing a lot of concerns about the viability of businesses in retail, hospitality and those working in the education sector. All of the uncertainty is making any planning very difficult. They are looking at restructuring their businesses.

“The challenges they're facing are not related to remote working, it's really all due to the economic lockdown. If people don't go out and make purchases, then businesses will struggle. That's more visible in city centres, which have become very quiet.”

The CIPD also published an annual report earlier this week around HR Practices in Ireland. The main findings were focused on the 'Gender Pay Gap', which is marginally improving.

Produced in conjunction with the Kemmy Business School at University of Limerick, the survey also offers some interesting findings around remote working. While remote working has effectively been thrust upon many workplaces by Covid-19, some had already been embracing the idea.

The survey is a snapshot of a rapid evolution in changing attitudes towards remote working. While growing in popularity among workers, only 38% of workplaces have factored working from home options into their attraction and retention strategy.

Some 48% of the employers said they had insufficient ICT to cope with the idea; 47% said it wasn’t suitable for their sector and 68% said the change in operational demands made it unattractive.

Some 69% of survey respondents identified a lack of visible support for the idea from senior leaders. Many organisations are still undergoing changes to protect workers and customers and try to ensure the survival of their business.

As it turned out, remote working was the only way forward for some in the first half of 2020, and by and large productivity standards were maintained. A CIPD Ireland survey carried out in June showed that just 14% of workplaces are now against the idea of remote working.

“We are also seeing companies carrying out a phased return to work, starting with small groups and pods,” Mary said. “Many employers also now see that they will need to have people working remotely for the foreseeable future.

“For our members, our surveys show that a return to work raises a lot of concerns for them about issues like transport and parenting. Yet many people don't have a good set-up for working from home.”

The CIPD surveys are showing significant concerns for businesses, both for a return to work and for issues around remote working. And these concerns are set against the backdrop over concerns for the viability of the businesses going forward.

“There are still a lot of risks attached to bringing people back into the workplace. These plans have now become more difficult to deliver with the county lockdown. Some people who were coming into work now find that they will have to work remotely instead,” Mary said.

“The county lockdown raises a number of new challenges for businesses as they develop plans around ensuring their future viability. How can employers predict what they'll have to do next? It is becoming harder and harder to make plans for a sustainable business.”