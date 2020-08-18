Rise in cases leading to second lockdown a concern for two-thirds of businesses

More than half of businesses in Ireland have had a reduction in turnover of at least 10%.
The Central Statistics Office also found two-thirds of enterprises are concerned about another lockdown.
The CSO carried out the Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey of 3,000 businesses to assess how they fared between the end of June and end of July.
96.1% of enterprises were trading in some capacity on July 26.
But 54% of businesses said they had a reduction in turnover of 10% or more compared to normal.
34.2% reported turnover at or close to normal expectations, while more than one in ten (11.7%) had higher than normal turnover.
The survey also confirms an increasing number of people are working from home.
59% of staff worked remotely for office-based enterprises and 14% for other businesses.
Non-office based enterprises had an average of 73.8% of staff working at their normal working location compared to 32.9% of staff at office-based enterprises.
More than half of businesses had mandatory PPE for staff and 45% provided them with protective screening.
More than 80% of respondents had increased hygiene measures in the workplace.
78.5% of businesses had rearranged workspace to facilitate social distancing, according to the survey, while 41% had introduced occupancy limits in the workplace.
A rise in coronavirus cases leading to a second lockdown was one of the top two concerns for two-thirds of enterprises.
64.1% who responded to the survey had this concern.
The reduced availability of Government supports was a top two concern for 13.3%.
Meanwhile, 46.8% of enterprises were concerned that the pandemic has reduced demand due to lower consumer confidence.
29.8% of respondents reported maintaining cashflow was among their top two concerns.
Just more than one in 10 (10.3%) of enterprises had no immediate concerns.
In more positive terms, 59.5% of responding enterprises expressed confidence in having the financial resources to continue operating for longer than six months.
However, just 4.4% see their business continuing financially for less than a month.
Statistician Colin Hanley said: "It is important to note that the results presented in the survey represent responding enterprises only and are unweighted."