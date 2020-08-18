Rise in cases leading to second lockdown a concern for two-thirds of businesses

The CSO carried out the Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey of 3,000 businesses to assess how they fared between the end of June and end of July
Rise in cases leading to second lockdown a concern for two-thirds of businesses

59% of staff work remotely for office-based enterprises and 14% for other businesses. File picture: Pexels

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 12:33 PM
Digital Desk staff

More than half of businesses in Ireland have had a reduction in turnover of at least 10%.

The Central Statistics Office also found two-thirds of enterprises are concerned about another lockdown.

The CSO carried out the Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey of 3,000 businesses to assess how they fared between the end of June and end of July.

96.1% of enterprises were trading in some capacity on July 26.

But 54% of businesses said they had a reduction in turnover of 10% or more compared to normal.

34.2% reported turnover at or close to normal expectations, while more than one in ten (11.7%) had higher than normal turnover.

The survey also confirms an increasing number of people are working from home.

59% of staff worked remotely for office-based enterprises and 14% for other businesses.

Non-office based enterprises had an average of 73.8% of staff working at their normal working location compared to 32.9% of staff at office-based enterprises.

Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey. Picture: CSO
Business Impact of Covid-19 Survey. Picture: CSO

More than half of businesses had mandatory PPE for staff and 45% provided them with protective screening.

More than 80% of respondents had increased hygiene measures in the workplace.

78.5% of businesses had rearranged workspace to facilitate social distancing, according to the survey, while 41% had introduced occupancy limits in the workplace.

Concerns

 A rise in coronavirus cases leading to a second lockdown was one of the top two concerns for two-thirds of enterprises.

64.1% who responded to the survey had this concern.

The reduced availability of Government supports was a top two concern for 13.3%.

Meanwhile, 46.8% of enterprises were concerned that the pandemic has reduced demand due to lower consumer confidence.

29.8% of respondents reported maintaining cashflow was among their top two concerns.

Just more than one in 10 (10.3%) of enterprises had no immediate concerns.

In more positive terms, 59.5% of responding enterprises expressed confidence in having the financial resources to continue operating for longer than six months.

However, just 4.4% see their business continuing financially for less than a month.

Statistician Colin Hanley said: "It is important to note that the results presented in the survey represent responding enterprises only and are unweighted."

Read More

Ryanair leads collapse in travel stocks on back of flight cut plans 

More in this section

Retail sales decline Pandora shares fall 9% on jewellery sales outlook hit by Covid-19      
Oxford Street Stores Stock Around 7,000 jobs being cut in further M&S overhaul in UK
APEREE IMAGE.jpg Blackbee expands through the acquisition of seven care homes 

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices