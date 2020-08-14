Business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations with operations in Ireland, including Circit, SR Technics, Saint-Gobain Construction Products, The Marker Hotel, Ryalto Group and BNY Mellon Fund Services.

Harry Largey, CEO of CloudMover, has been named as chair of Circit, the audit confirmation platform which recently raised investment capital of €1.1m to fund expansion. He will assist with international expansion of Circit, which will make further appointments to help accelerate the global strategy. Mr Largey is a software consultant, advisor and business leader with over 30 years’ experience of helping companies in high growth and challenging business environments in Ireland, other parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. As CloudMover, CEO he works with corporate and SME companies, primarily in software and technology. sectors to unlock growth opportunities and build profitable, sustainable businesses. He is actively involved with a number of high potential companies in executive and non-executive roles.

Caroline Vandedrinck has been appointed as senior vice-president for sales with SR Technics, a global provider of engineering services to airlines which has operations in Ireland. She will report to Jean-Marc Lenz, CEO, based in Zurich, Switzerland. She has 25 years of experience in aviation, during which she has held various senior commercial positions for international aviation companies. She joined SR Technics in 2016 as VP for the Americas and has played a key role in driving sales forward. She has a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and an MBA in International Business from the European University. Michael Sattler, chief commercial officer, will be leaving SR Technics at the end of August 2020.

Pádraig Barry has been named as MD with Saint-Gobain Construction Products Ireland, following the retirement of Brian Dolan in June. Mr Barry is with the company since 2007 and has spent the last 10 years in the UK as MD of Saint-Gobain Weber (UK & Ireland). He was previously with Isover Ireland, also part of the Saint-Gobain group. He has also worked in the medical device sector, mostly in Ireland, and spent 15 years at senior general manager level with a strong focus on manufacturing operations, as well as product development and marketing. A Limerick native, he holds a BSc in Manufacturing Technology as well as an MBA from University of Limerick. He has a passion for sports - particularly hurling, running, rugby and golf.

Sheila O’Sullivan has been appointed director of sales & marketing at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. She previously worked as assistant director of sales at The Shelbourne Hotel. In her role she was one of the key driving forces in securing a place on prestigious global luxury programmes including, Virtuoso, American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts and Signature.Ms O’Sullivan will now provide The Marker Hotel with strategic leadership for sales, e-commerce and public relations activity. She is from Killarney, Co Kerry, and holds a BA in International Hotel Management from Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology. The Marker Hotel is a member of Leading Hotels of the World.

Jon Bennett has been named as CEO of Ryalto Group, the mobile communications app for workforces in healthcare, replacing current CEO, Dennis Bacon, who has become chair of Ryalto’s board. Mr Bennett has spent his 20-year career in workforce /people services and technology, starting with Hays Plc before becoming chief operations officer at Capita. He has expertise in healthcare and technology, and has been a leader in providing products to healthcare companies in several continents. He also co-founded the healthcare recruitment managed service and outsourcing business, Retinue Health (formerly HB Retinue). He will lead a team of sector experts at Ryalto.

Paul Kilcullen has been appointed as CEO of BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC, part of BNY Mellon, the global banking and financial services firm. He will lead BNY Mellon’s fund services operations in Ireland. He joins from Citigroup, where he was head of investor services for Ireland. With Citigroup for 12 years, he has extensive experience of fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and trustee services. He previously also worked in asset management at Invesco in Ireland, the UK and Jersey. BNY Mellon Ireland is led by country executive Joe Duffy and has employees in counties Cork, Dublin and Wexford. It offers a broad range of services to traditional and alternative asset managers, banks, pension funds and insurance companies.