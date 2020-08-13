Brown Thomas and Arnotts to cut 150 jobs due to Covid-19

Company said retail was unlikely to return to normal for the foreseeable future
Approximately 1,050 people are employed across the network of Arnotts and Brown Thomas stores. Picture Dan Linehan

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 16:23 PM
Alan Healy

The Brown Thomas and Arnotts department stores are to seek 150 staff redundancies in response to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The company told staff today that sales were expected to be significantly down, making 2020 the toughest year they have experienced in recent times.

Approximately 1,050 people are employed across the network of stores. It is hoped the vast majority of redundancies can be met voluntarily or through early retirements.

The company will commence an eight-week consultative process with staff which will outline a number of options for those impacted. 

Donald McDonald, Managing Director of Brown Thomas said retail was unlikely to return to normal for the foreseeable future.

"It is clear that we need to take a series of steps to emastnsure our cost base is sustainable, consistent with the level of business we realistically expect, and to ensure our resources are aligned with the current and anticipated requirements of the business."

"Very sadly, this does mean making changes to our organisation that directly affect our people and, as a family business, these are the hardest decisions for us."

“We recognise how unsettling this announcement will be for our teams and that is why we intend working thorough the challenging days ahead with the same thoughtfulness and respect that has characterised how we have all worked together through the crisis over the past few months," Mr McDonald said.

