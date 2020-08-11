Cairn Homes shares rise on bullish recovery hopes

Shares in Irish housebuilding group Cairn Homes rose 2% on it saying it is seeing strong buyer demand and a better-than-expected recovery in its business.

The company’s shares initially surged by over 4% on the release of its trading update for the first half of the year, even though it flagged a probable near 60% fall in revenue, to around €80.6m, and a near 80% drop in operating profit to around €5.6m for the six months to the end of June due to the impact of the Covid outbreak.

The company is due to formally publish financial results for the first six months of the year next month.

Cairn closed 207 new home sales in the first six months of this year, down from 390 for the same period last year. Around 300 of Cairn’s forward house sales are now expected to close in the first half of 2021 due to the effects of the Covid lockdown.

Cairn has not reinstated financial guidance for this year, given ongoing uncertainty, but CEO Michael Stanley said sales interest has “picked up appreciably” in recent months.

“Our financial strength and liquidity enables us to continue to plan and deliver to meet market demand through 2020 and beyond."

Meanwhile, UK housebuilder Bellway said it expects profits to fall this year and beyond as coronavirus lockdowns led to extended site work and reduced productivity, resulting in a surge in costs.

Bellway, however, said it is keen to resume dividend payments as soon as there was more certainty on the economic outlook in the UK.