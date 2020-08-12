Without pubs and restaurants, brewers have become innovative in reaching customers

The closure of pubs and restaurants under pandemic restrictions meant one of the main revenue streams for breweries and distilleries simply ran dry.

Ireland’s beer sector has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 because of continued on-trade closure, according to trade body Drinks Ireland whose annual beer market report shows that beer sales and production declined in 2019, just prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Ibec-affiliated group, which represents beer producers and distributors in Ireland, has also said that provisional figures for 2020 show that Ireland’s beer sector has been heavily impacted by the pandemic fallout.

Like many companies, a Cork-based microbrewery and distillery used recent months to focus on other ways of generating revenue. Selling online is just one solution Blacks of Kinsale came up with.

Blacks was founded by husband and wife Sam and Maud Black in 2013. During the lockdown, the couple focused on their website and began selling to customers online. Do they believe it is a viable way for breweries and distilleries to sell directly to the public?

“It is difficult as you need a specific licence and these are not readily available and cost-prohibitive,” said Maud. “We are lucky that we are working with our local 1601 off-licence here in Kinsale, which allowed us to get up and running quickly. Direct sales to the public online give us a closer connection to our customers, we can get direct feedback on the types of beers that they want to purchase in which packing formats (cans or bottles).

“The online shop has given us a new and innovative way to connect to existing and new customers, we have continued to brew and can our specials regularly throughout this time to provide some new and exciting brews for our customers. We were unable to offer tours this year which has been very disappointing for many visitors to Kinsale but we are currently developing a virtual tour experience.”

The company is currently redesigning its website with the help of a Local Enterprise Office trading online voucher.

“This will offer a better shopping experience for our customers and we are looking at ways we can offer more services online,” said Maud.

Many aspects of the business, including a whiskey cask investment programme, are driven primarily online via the redesigned website right now "as all our regular events have been cancelled this year", said Maud.

During Covid-19, like other distilleries, Blacks responded to the urgent demand for hand sanitiser.

“We were lucky we were able to adapt quickly and start making it," said Maud. "We sold it at cost and donated to local charity groups in Kinsale and Cork City. This helped keep our staff motivated and busy and gave us time to come up with some firm plans for each challenge that we faced.”

The company employs eight people and supplies all major Irish retailers and independent off-licences, as well as restaurants and pubs. It also exports to France, Italy, Austria, Germany, Finland, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, UK, and Lebanon.

Lockdown also saw Maud and Sam team up with a local off-licence to sell five-litre 'mini-kegs'.

“We decided that rather than let an excess keg stock go to waste we would fill five-litre mini-kegs and sell these via off-licences and on our online shop,” said Maud. “These small kegs for use at home were an immediate success and customers loved them.”

Restrictions from March 12 led to “a very uncertain time” for those in the industry, according to Maud.

“We were just heading into our busy season. With the closure of pubs, restaurants, and one of our main revenue sources, we had to get our thinking hats on. Firstly, we had access to our online shop but it was inactive on our website, so we were able to quickly start selling online to our customers, we worked with our local off-licence here in Kinsale, 1601, and we started to sell directly to the customer,” she said.

Blacks also used the time to concentrate on producing its first whiskey, realising a long-held dream of Sam’s.

With the opening of gastro-bars, restaurants, and hotels, Blacks has noticed an increased pull toward draught beer again.

“Our beers pair well with food and we are lucky to have good support from our customers in Cork and nationwide,” said Maud.

“Export is beginning to increase again as countries are opening up across Europe and the world. Times are still uncertain as we are unsure what will happen with this virus but we are optimistic that a cure or vaccination is in sight.

“Our main plan is the development of our new brewery/distillery in Kinsale which will enable us to offer a dedicated visitors centre and allow us to increase the numbers we are employing here in Kinsale.”