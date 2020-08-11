Cork firm planning to revolutionise ear surgery to begin US trials

A Cork-based medical device start-up that hopes to revolutionise paediatric ear surgery has appointed a new CEO based in the US as it moves into its growth and commercialisation phase.

AventaMed, founded by Olive O'Driscoll and John Vaughan, has developed three products including a tube device that offers an alternative to traditional ear tube surgery without the need for general anaesthesia.

The company had its primary patent granted while a further four patents are in the pipeline. It also completed two clinical trials, obtained CE marking for all three products, treated more than 100 patients, and is now ready to begin clinical trials in the US to support FDA clearance.

Ms O’Driscoll announced this week that US-based Keith Jansen, who began his medical device career at Boston Scientific, is the company’s new president and CEO.

He has more than 30 years of medical device experience in global healthcare sales, marketing, and general management.

Ms O'Driscoll will now work alongside Mr Jansen, by taking an advisory consulting position, while remaining on the board of AventaMed.

“I am so proud of what we’ve achieved to date in AventaMed,” said Ms O'Driscoll. “Our succession team, headed up by Keith Jansen who is based in the US, will focus on the future commercial growth strategies.

“Manufacturing and other key functions will remain in Ireland where we anticipate additional commercial and high-tech positions becoming available over the next two years.”

AventaMed chairman Rick Geoffrion said the company is now well-positioned for success in Europe and the US.