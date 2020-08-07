Food delivery services see Covid-related surge

'Delivery is clearly one of the major beneficiaries of Covid-19'
Food delivery services see Covid-related surge
Deliveroo has begun trialling grocery deliveries. Picture: Sam Boal
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 09:32 AM
Alan Healy

Food delivery company Deliveroo said it signed up more than 600 new restaurants since January this year as more outlets supplied delivery services due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said that 64% of the new sign-ups were in Dublin, 11% in Cork; while Galway and Limerick saw a 6% and 4% increase respectively, as well as growth in Northern Ireland with 15% in Belfast. 

Launched in 2015, Deliveroo is one of a number of firms in the food delivery market. They currently have 1,000 self-employed serving and 1,800 restaurants.

It recently launched a partnership with supermarket chain Aldi to offer grocery deliveries from certain stores.

Globally, the food delivery sector has seen massive growth in 2020. In the US, the car-sharing service Uber generated more revenue from delivering food than transporting people for the first time last quarter. 

However, it failed to offset a steep and prolonged decline in ridership brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Sales fell 29% in the second quarter to $2.24bn, ending a decade of unchecked growth. 

Delivery revenue, which was growing even before the pandemic, surged 103% during the quarter and is now central to Uber’s strategy. Uber has begun delivering other items including groceries, prescriptions, and packages. 

“Delivery is clearly one of the major beneficiaries of Covid-19, bolstering UberEats as well as competitors GrubHub and DoorDash," said JMP Securities analyst Ron Josey.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 17, 2020 Union says British Airways has ‘forced out’ 4,000 workers
mj0708_Movers.jpg Business Movers
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Ires Reit sees 30% jump in rental income through portfolio growth

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices