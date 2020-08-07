Ires Reit sees a 30% jump in rental income through portfolio growth

Also, Hibernia REIT has announced plans to buy back €25 million in shares.
Ires Reit sees a 30% jump in rental income through portfolio growth

The company operates 41 buildings in Dublin and one in Cork. Picture: iStock

Friday, August 07, 2020 - 16:29 PM
Alan Healy

Net rental income grew more than 30% from €22.7 million last year to €29.6 million as of June 30. This was largely due to acquisitions in the 12 months from July 2019 and organic rental growth.

The company now operates 41 buildings in Dublin and one in Cork.

CEO Margaret Sweeney said that despite the impact of the pandemic, monthly rent collections have been consistent at about 98% and occupancy has remained stable at around 97.9% for the residential portfolio. 

"Our residents base is diversified and currently the underlying demand for good quality rental accommodation, professionally managed and in the mid-tier range, remains strong," she said.

"While social and economic uncertainty is likely to continue due to Covid-19, I believe the ongoing supply constraints and resilient demand drivers for housing in Ireland will underpin the performance of the Company for the remainder of the financial year and beyond."

Separately, Hibernia REIT has announced plans to buy back €25 million in shares. The purpose of the Share Buyback Programme is to reduce the Company's share capital and it is planned to cancel the repurchased shares. The programme began this week and may continue until the end of February 2021.

Kevin Nowlan, Hibernia’s Chief Executive Officer, said their business is in a strong position with good rent collection figures and a robust balance sheet.

Read More

Ballinacurra House: Ireland is well placed to host new brainstorming boom

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 17, 2020 Union says British Airways has ‘forced out’ 4,000 workers
mj0708_Movers.jpg Business Movers
Dundrum Town Centre Re-Opens Co-owner of Dundrum Town Centre has debts of almost €3bn

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices