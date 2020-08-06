Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’

Airlines operating in Italy are not required to ensure social distancing of one metre if other safety steps such as mandatory wearing of face masks are taken, but ENAC claimed Ryanair is failing to meet these requirements.
Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’
Ryanair serves 29 airports in Italy. Photo: PA
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 10:03 AM
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Italy’s civil aviation regulator ENAC is threatening to ban Ryanair from the country’s airports over alleged non-compliance with rules introduced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

ENAC accused the budget airline of “repeated violation of anti-Covid-19 health measures drafted by the Italian government and in force to protect passengers’ health”.

Airlines operating in Italy are not required to ensure social distancing of one metre if other safety steps such as mandatory wearing of face masks are taken, but ENAC claimed Ryanair is failing to meet these requirements.

29 Italian airports served by Ryanair

The regulator warned that if “violations of the rules” continue it could prevent Ryanair from flying to or from Italy.

The airline serves 29 airports in Italy.

ENAC has raised its concerns with the Irish Aviation Authority.

Ryanair said in a statement that the claims made by ENAC are “factually incorrect” and insisted it is “committed to the highest level of safety for our passengers and crew at all times”.

It said its procedures are “in line with the safety recommendations and measures set out by the Italian government”.

These include implementing boarding procedures to “avoid unnecessary gathering of passengers” and making face masks mandatory for passengers and crew.

Ryanair operated 40% of its capacity in July and plans to raise this to around 60% in August.

Read More

Ireland and the North to escape job cuts at Wetherspoon head offices

More in this section

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin AIB joins rivals in front-loading coronavirus provisions
Coronavirus - Sat Jul 4, 2020 Ireland and the North to escape job cuts at Wetherspoon head offices
Commuters As Companies Expand In City In A 'Silent Brexit' Bank of Ireland to cut 1,400 jobs as Covid-19 accounts for most of €669m loss
ryanair#covid-19place: republic of irelandplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices