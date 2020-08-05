Johnson & Johnson to get $1bn for potential vaccine 

US in vaccine deal with Johnson and Johnson as it stocks up on treatments in an attempt to tame the coronavirus pandemic
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 18:53 PM
Michael Erman

The US government will pay Johnson & Johnson over $1bn (€850m) for 100m doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, as it stocks up on vaccine and drugs in an attempt to tame the pandemic.

The latest contract is priced at roughly $10 per vaccine dose produced by J&J, or around $14.50 per dose, including a previous $456m the US government promised to J&J for vaccine development in March. 

That compares with the $19.50 per dose that the US is paying for the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech.

J&J is studying both one and two-dose regimens of its vaccine. 

Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate would require two doses per person treated. The drugmaker said it would deliver the vaccine to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on a not-for-profit basis to be used after approval or emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration. 

The US government may also purchase an additional 200m doses under a subsequent agreement. J&J did not disclose that deal’s value.

As the race for vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 intensifies, the US government has been signing deals to buy them through its Operation Warp Speed programme. Other drugmakers who have signed deals include Sanofi and Regeneron. 

- Reuters

