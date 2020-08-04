Ireland West Airport expects 75% collapse in 2020 passenger numbers

Ireland West Airport has revealed the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the airport's business.

Last year, the airport saw a record year for passenger numbers with 807,000 passengers using the facility after four consecutive years of passenger growth.

By the end of July, passenger numbers will have declined by 350,000 compared to the same period in 2019 and the full-year forecast for 2020 will result in a 75% decline in passenger numbers to just over 200,000 - a level last seen almost 20 years ago in 2001.

2020 had started off very positively with passenger growth in the first two months of the year and with the airport on target for another strong performing year.

However, March 2020 brought the onset of coronavirus which forced the airport to close its doors on March 30 with airport staff ‘furloughed’ and all airport operations suspended for 91 days.

It followed the news of Flybe, who had been operating from the airport for over 10 years, ceasing trading in early March, with the immediate loss of their services to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The airport reopened on Wednesday, July 1, with Ryanair resuming 40% of their schedule, while Aer Lingus service to London Gatwick remains suspended with a provisional return date planned in mid-September.

The airport has had to reduce its workforce by 25% which is working four days a week. Revenues are forecast to decline by over €11m this year.

Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said: "Covid-19 has and continues to have a devastating effect on, not just the airport, but the entire aviation and tourism and hospitality sector.

We expect passenger numbers in 2020 to decline by over 600,000 passengers in comparison to 2019 levels and it’s expected to be 2023 at the earliest before aviation returns to pre Covid-19 passenger levels.

"We welcome the recent publication of the Government formed Aviation Task Force report which set out clear recommendations to support and rebuild the aviation sector and in particular to support regional connectivity which is of critical importance for the recovery of the regional economy.

"We have recently met with and continue to have positive discussions with the Department of Transport and the new Minister of State, with responsibility for Aviation, Hildegarde Naughton, TD, as regards implementing the actions of the report and putting in place the appropriate financial support mechanism to support and incentivise the restoration of critical air access into regional Ireland."