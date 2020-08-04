Energy firm eyes further expansion in the South West region

Energy firm Smart Metering Systems has announced plans for expansion in the South-West region, having acquired Cork firm Solo Energy.

Smart Metering Systems (SMS Plc) installs and manages smart meters and carbon-reduction assets, while Solo Energy offers battery-storage, micro-generation, and electric vehicle (EV) charger installations, helping consumers transition to renewables.

SMS has begun recruiting for 20 new roles in software development and project management.

Solo Energy had developed its cloud-based, FlexiGridTM aggregation platform in-house from its offices in Cork, and Orkney, Scotland. FlexiGridTM centrally controls the distributed energy assets it installs to balance renewable generation and create efficient, local, smart-energy systems.

Killian O’Connor, co-founder of Solo Energy, said they are scaling the business in a sustainable manner with the backing of SMS Plc. "The 20 jobs created, following our acquisition by SMS, will also contribute to the fast-expanding renewable energy cluster in Cork and the South-West region, and we are thrilled to play our part in growing such an important, innovative sector," Mr O'Connor said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the enterprise, trade, and employment minister, said SMS’s collaboration with Solo Energy will help Ireland achieve its target of dramatically reducing carbon emissions.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said today's expansion announcement by SMS Plc is in line with IDA Ireland’s strategy to continue to win investment and jobs in regional locations.