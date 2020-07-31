FBD shares rise 4% as insurer sets aside €30m for potential business disruption costs 

FBD shares rise 4% as insurer sets aside €30m for potential business disruption costs 
A branch office of FBD Insurance near Baggot Street Bridge,Dublin, Ireland.FBD is a general insurer.
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 18:50 PM
Eamon Quinn

Shares in FBD rose 4% as the insurer set aside €30m to take account of the losses should it lose a court challenge over business disruption insurance. 

The insurer has also poached Tomás O’Midheach from AIB as its new permanent chief executive to replace Fiona Muldoon and reported Covid-19 linked losses which were less than analysts' had once feared.

The pre-tax loss of €9m in the six months to the end of June compared with a profit of €39m a year earlier as gross written premiums fell 7% to €176m.

However, the fall in premiums was pegged back to a decline of only 1% when the Covid-19 rebates it paid back to customers were included.                                    

"On-going uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic related business interruption claims, which are subject to legal proceedings, with best estimate costs of €30m included taking into account the most up to date information in assessing the expected costs and probability of occurrence of potential outcomes," the insurer said. 

Covid-19 Business Disruption

FBD has been under severe scrutiny from customers as well as its Central Bank regulator as it claims its business interruption policies should not cover closures of large parts of the economy as entailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Publicans say that they have paid for business interruption insurance and that that FBD should pay out. 

"We have experienced a lot of publicity in recent months regarding business interruption claims by customers," the insurer said. 

We acknowledge the disappointment and frustration of affected businesses that their Business Interruption insurance does not respond to cover pandemics. 

However, we are unable to provide cover for what we believe to be, and are advised is, an uninsured risk not covered by our policies," it said. 

The legal dispute is set for a hearing this autumn.     

The 4% rise has cut back the losses for FBD shares to 30% in the past year, to value the insurer at €232.7m.

Read More

Spain is 'a war economy' as Covid-19 hits tourism hard          

More in this section

Aer Lingus takeover proposal Aer Lingus warns crisis will be longstanding as Cork and Shannon put on review
CC BRIAN HAYES Ulster Bank extends mortgage breaks as it posts huge level of impairment costs                
KERRYGroupResults8.jpg Kerry Group shares rise as food services arm shows recovery from Covid-19 hit              

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices