Business Movers: Arkphire Group, Farmhand, Kinetic, St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and Union Investment Real Estate GmbH

Edel Creely has been appointed managing director of Arkphire Services, part of Arkphire Group. This follows Arkphire’s acquisition this year of Trilogy Technologies, the IT managed services company co-founded by Edel and in which she served as MD. She has played a significant role in overseeing the integration of Trilogy into Arkphire’s business. Having been appointed to the Arkphire board of directors, following the Trilogy acquisition, Edel’s new role as managing director for Arkphire Services will see her lead the services business, focused on driving service excellence in the delivery of cloud solutions, digital workspace and cyber security services that transform and secure client infrastructure.

Brid Graham has been appointed as MD of Arkphire’s IT Procurement business and has also been appointed to the Arkphire board. She has led Arkphire’s product procurement business for nine years, leading Arkphire’s focus on the multinational client base in Ireland and Internationally. Brid will drive the commercial success of the multinational client business internationally. Arkphire’s business has enjoyed considerable growth, both organically and through acquisitions such as Trilogy incorporating Zinopy and more recently with Singapore based, Generic Technologies, a specialist Apple Authorised Resellers and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Ben Buckley has joined Farmhand, importer of agricultural machinery including Krone, Amazone, Quicke, APV and Zuidberg, as area sales manager for the South. He has been working for Farmhand for the past year doing machinery demos. He will now cover Munster as well as Carlow and Wicklow. Ben studied Agri. Engineering in IT Tralee and worked for a prominent silage contractor in Cork during the summer for the past five years before making the move to Farmhand. He said: “I am really looking forward to this new challenge. Farmhand have some premium brands and I am looking forward to help further promote them in my new role.” Farmhand is based in Damastown, Dublin 15.

Andrew Sinclair has been appointed as managing director for Kinetic, the specialists in innovative Out of Home (OOH) communications for brands, effective from September 1. Carol Hogan, the company’s outgoing MD will continue in the business as Finance Director, working across other projects and opportunities moving forward. Andrew brings over twenty years’ experience working with leading global advertising agencies. Prior to his current role as a Media and Marketing Consultant with several start-ups, he served as deputy MD of OMD Ireland; group account director, Irish International BBDO; and associate director, ZenithOptimedia. A commercially-focused Board member experienced in driving revenue growth and talent management, Andrew served on the board of Omnicom Media Group (Ireland) for over ten years.

Mark Ryan has been appointed to the board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group. He was country managing director of Accenture in Ireland between 2005-2014 and has operated at senior management levels in Ireland and internationally. With Accenture, he spent extended periods working in the US and UK. Mark served in management and executive roles in delivering major strategy, IT and business change programmes. Mark brings a strong understanding of commercial leadership and business perspective to the Board. He is a non-executive director of DCC Plc, Wells Fargo Bank International, Econiq, Publicis and Star2Star Communications (USA).

Michael Bütter has been named future CEO of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH and chair of its board, effective from October 1. A respected real estate manager, Mr Bütter is a fully qualified lawyer and business economist. He takes over the role from Jörn Stobbe, who will remain part of the board as head of asset management.. In his role as head of the real estate segment, Mr Bütter will lead Union Investment’s commercial real estate business, which is now worth some €43.5bn. He sits on the supervisory and advisory boards of various property and digital companies and is a member of the RICS management board in Germany. He previously held senior positions at companies including Vonovia SE, Scout24 AG, ImmobilienScout GmbH, Corestate Capital S.A. and TLG Immobilien AG.