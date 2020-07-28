Online expansion boost for Cork companies

Pádraig Hoare

Ballymaloe Foods, owner of the iconic Ballymaloe Relish as well as 18 products on sale in Ireland, will initially offer two hampers and jars of relish in its first online foray.

There are plans to expand the range on offer online in the coming months.

Ballymaloe Foods marketing manager Gary Hanrahan said: “We decided to establish an online store as we are constantly being asked by customers if they can buy our products online. We decided to set up the online store based on demand of the public. 

"This is a first for Ballymaloe Foods and we are hoping to expand the range on offer online over time.”

Delivery will be available in Ireland and the UK initially, with plans for distribution further afield.

Meanwhile, Little Island-headquartered online sales portal NRGStore.ie has announced the expansion of its portfolio to include iTrolley Pharmacy, which allows customers to shop online anytime and choose a convenient time for delivery, contact-free.

The iTrolley Pharmacy brand was launched by founder Patrick Hogan, in partnership with the McCormack’s Pharmacy group.

The offering will see the product line increase by over 6,000 items within the first three months.

McCormack’s Pharmacy said it was already seeing its focus change from in-store purchases to contact-free, door-to-door deliveries and this will continue to grow with the iTrolley Pharmacy brand.

NRGStore.ie offers 28,000 products and services in lines such as homeware, appliances, and technology

Managing director Patrick Hogan said: "The Irish market for medicine alone is worth €1.1bn a year. It is a key area for online growth over the next five years.”

The firm has seen a 2,000% increase in sales in the first half of 2020, with 20 new jobs over the next six months.

