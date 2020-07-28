More than 200 jobs to go at Tralee's BorgWarner factory

Manufacturing company BorgWarner said it will close its factory in Tralee with the loss of 210 jobs.

Staff at the company were called to meetings this afternoon and informed of the news.

The company said that declining demand for the air heater that was produced in Tralee was the reason they have taken the decision. The heaters were manufactured for electric and hybrid vehicles.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner the company said it is very aware of the local impact this decision has on Tralee and will actively engage with employees and local community representatives.

“Today is a difficult day for everyone at BorgWarner Tralee,” said Anton Diaz, Managing Director, BorgWarner Tralee. “This facility has been part of this community for over 30 years and the leadership team is very grateful to all BorgWarner Tralee employees for their dedication and contribution.”

Local man Gerard Trainor who has worked at the plant for over 31 years pictured outside the plant today. Picture: Domnick Walsh

"There are people who have workers in that factory for more than 30 years, who gave their life to it and now it is gone," he said.

"Tralee was always a great town for manufacturing. I worked there myself in the late 80s when it was called Beru. We were already having to contend with the closure of stores like Debehmas which also employed a large number of people."

SIPTU members at the BorgWarner facility expressed their shock and concern at the decision by the company to cease production of the electric air heaters by the end of the year and to close the factory.

SIPTU Organiser, Joe Kelly said have scheduled a meeting with management as a matter of urgency for Thursday to discuss in detail the reason for the decision which he said has caused shock and concern among workers and the wider community in Tralee.

“We will be seeking to explore if there is a possibility of maintaining any level of production in Tralee. If this cannot be achieved, we will do all in our power to ensure the best terms and conditions for our members affected by the closure.”

Ken Tobin the chief executive of Tralee Chamber said BorgWarner was not only a great employer, but their staff are part of the community in Tralee.

"This news couldn’t come at a worse time for the region, it shows that no industry is safe right now," he said.

He said that in 2017 BorgWarner extended its production lines and facility in Tralee with an €11.5million investment to put it at the cutting edge of technology for electric cars, in a move that was seen to secure its long-term position in Tralee.

"Once the management and staff in Tralee have come to terms with today’s announcement we will be working with key stakeholders to retain the staff in whatever way possible in Tralee, and will be calling on the support of all agencies to ensure the plant is repurposed and staff reskilled for alternate jobs immediately,2 Mr Tobin said.