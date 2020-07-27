Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland

Amazon has announced that it is creating another 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The "highly-skilled" roles will be based across the company's Cork and Dublin sites.

The move will bring Amazon's permanent workforce in Ireland to 5,000.

The jobs being created will include:

software development engineers,

network development engineers,

systems development engineers,

optical deployment engineers,

database engineers,

Dev Ops engineers,

support engineers,

data centre technicians,

mechanical and electrical engineers,

solutions architects,

security specialists,

big data specialists,

technical and non-technical programme managers,

and account managers.

There will also be a range of technical management and senior leadership opportunities within the company.

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly-skilled roles,” said Mike Beary, Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ireland Country Manager.

“We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

In addition to the new jobs, Amazon plans to invest in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Charlemont Square.

The campus will be home to AWS’s growing cloud computing workforce, and is expected to open in 2022.

Pictured at the announcement speaking with Micheál Martin, An Taoiseach were from left: Niamh Gallagher, AWS Ireland Head of Public Policy, Mike Beary, AWS Ireland Country Manager, and Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

In September 2020, the first of Amazon’s wind farm projects in Ireland will come online.

The Esk wind farm in County Cork will be Amazon’s first operational renewable energy project outside the US.

Amazon said it will help the company to meet its commitment to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

The announcement has been welcomed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

"We have a strong and proud record in attracting investment, and today’s announcement further bolsters our reputation as a leading nation in global technology," said Mr Martin.

"This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey.”

Mr Vardkar added: "It speaks to our ambition to make Ireland the tech capital of Europe. It demonstrates our ability to continue to attract high-quality jobs in growth sectors like digital.

"The Government will continue to prioritise investment-friendly policies and we will work hard to maintain our reputation as a leading destination for global organisations and top tech talent.”