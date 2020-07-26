Aircoach to resume Cork and Belfast services to Dublin

Aircoach is to resume the Cork and Belfast services to Dublin from tomorrow, July 27.

The routes, which go to Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport will resume in a limited capacity.

The service was suspended in March as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The bus service announced that the coaches will have social distancing measures in place on the resumed routes.

A statement said that “all coaches will strictly operate with only 23/24 seats available for purchase depending on the coach layout”.

Customers have been asked to book tickets online to guarantee a seat.

The Cork service departs from Patrick’s Quay before travelling to Bachelors Walk and onto Dublin Airport.

The Belfast service leaves from Glengall Street to the airport and onto O’Connell Street.

All customers travelling on the bus will have to wear a face mask on board, in line with Government regulations.

The company said hand gel will be available on all buses.

“The transport industry has been hit hard over the past number of months but we’re looking forward to getting back on the road on July 27 and taking positive steps forward with our Cork and Belfast routes,” said Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach.

"A significant amount of people rely on our intercity services between Cork, Belfast and Dublin and this became even more apparent as restrictions eased.

“As we get set to welcome our customers once again on July 27, the safety of our drivers and customers is at the forefront of everything we do.”