Jameson owner Pernod Ricard forecasts smaller Covid impact on profits 

Current organic profits are likely to fall by 15%, rather than 20% which was previously forecasted 
The Jameson Distillery in Midleton: Owner Pernod Ricard expects the Covid impact on its profits to be less severe than anticipated
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 11:27 AM
Geoff Percival

Shares in Jameson owner Pernod Ricard jumped on the back of the French drinks giant saying it expects its full-year profits to be less badly impacted by the Covid-19 crisis than previously anticipated.

The group – which also owns Absolut vodka and Mumm champagne – said better-than-expected supermarket and off-licence sales in western Europe and the US mean current year organic profits are likely to fall by 15%, rather than the 20% slump it had previously anticipated.

Back in February, Pernod Ricard said a 9% year-on-year surge in Jameson sales helped the group’s first half sales rise by a better-than-expected 2.7%.

Meanwhile, drinks group C&C gave no further update on trading at its AGM and said it would communicate again with shareholders at an EGM later in the year.

Earlier this month, the group – which makes Bulmers/Magners cider and Five Lamps and Tennent’s lager – named Heineken UK boss David Forde as its new CEO.

C&C is expected to suffer losses of up to €30m in its current financial year largely due to closed hotels and pubs, sales through which comprise around 80% of its revenues.

But, despite taking a near €48m hit and burning through €7m of cash per month, C&C said it has ample liquidity and is well-placed for industry recovery.

