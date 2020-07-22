McDonald's reopening dine-in areas in 32 restaurants

Fast-food chain McDonald's is to reintroduce dine-in options in 32 of its restaurants nationwide from today.

The move follows a successful pilot at a number of its restaurant, including at its flagship restaurant on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Over the past seven weeks, McDonald's has reopened for takeaway, drive-thru and delivery around the country.

The 32 restaurants reopening their dine-in areas will have a range of new safety measures which will see customers served via table service only. Customers will be able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.

McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details for contact tracing by visiting that webpage, with the URL details provided on each table. Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).

Social distancing measures will also be in place and the restaurants will carefully manage the number of customers inside.

The reopened dine-in restaurants are as follows:

Grafton Street

Nutgrove F/S-D/T

Kylemore Road F/S-D/T

Douglas F/S

Galway Retail Park

Omnipark

Drogheda

Clondalkin

Tralee

Ilac Shopping Centre

Killarney - Park Road

Navan - Trimgate Street

Monaghan Shopping Centre

Castlebar

Dundalk Drive-Thru

Newbridge Moorefield - The Crescent

Dublin - Mary Street

Crumlin - Ashleaf Centre

Lucan Instore

Cork 4 - Mallow Road

Galway - Westside

Midleton

Lucan

Liffey Vallet Drive-Thru

Ballymun Drive-Thru

Balbriggan Drive-Thru

Swords Drive-Thru

Dublin Airport DT

Musgrave Park DT

Naas DT

Gorey

Kilcullen MSA

These measures are on top of the existing steps in place to help protect customers, employees and delivery partner couriers

This is the latest phase of McDonald’s reopening plan which aims to expand the dine-in service to further restaurants over the coming weeks.

Customers can check if their local restaurant is open for dine-in by visiting the McDonald’s restaurant locator.