Irish jobs in the firing line as LinkedIn plans to cut global workforce 

LinkedIn’s Irish-based employees will likely be impacted by the social media giant’s plan to cut 6% of its global workforce.

The company, whose platform is used by business professionals, employs nearly 2,000 people at its growing base in Dublin, which acts as its headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Covid-19, however, has heavily impacted demand for its recruitment products, leading LinkedIn to announce its plan to cut 960 jobs from its worldwide operations.

In a note to staff, chief executive Ryan Roslansky said the company has already begun consultation with employees in Ireland, the UK and Australia about “potential impacts to roles”, while adding that employees in other countries would learn of the potential impact on them at later times.

It is too early to know how many LinkedIn jobs may go in Ireland, but it has already been suggested that the job cut level here could mirror the 6% being planned globally.

The company is ultimately looking to lower the number of sales and recruiting staff across its business. Mr Roslansky said the number of global job losses reported are the only lay-offs LinkedIn is planning.

LinkedIn said there is potential for impacted staff to be redeployed within the business.

The company is also allowing departing staff to keep company mobile phones and computer equipment to help them work from home and is offering immigration support to international workers. The company will also provide a minimum of 10-weeks severance pay to those who lose their jobs.

Last year, LinkedIn – which is ultimately owned by Microsoft and which has around 600 million subscribers globally – announced 800 additional jobs at its Dublin base followed by a significant increase in office space in the capital.

In January of this year it signed a 25-year lease on a still in construction 430,000 sq ft office block on Dublin’s Grand Canal, close to its existing European headquarters.

That building would allow it capacity for an estimated 3,000 further employees if needed.

A spokesperson for the company said the downsizing news will not negatively effect LinkedIn's overall commitment to its Irish operations.

“LinkedIn’s building plans are not impacted,” they said.