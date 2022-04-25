Apple to expand operations in Cork with new product test centre

Technology giant Apple has opened a new multi-million euro engineering and test facility at its campus in Hollyhill in a significant addition to its operations in Cork.

Located in the former Banta warehouse complex which Apple acquired in 2020, the facility will test and analyse Apple products for the whole of Europe. It is only the third such site in the world operated by the company.

At the site, engineers and technicians will use a range of high-tech equipment including CT scanners and electron microscopes to test and analyse products with the aim of improving their durability and performance.

The warehouse is located close to Apple's existing campus at Hollyhill; it previously produced hard disk drives and computer manuals and documentation.

Apple has invested tens of millions of euros to transform into a state-of-the-art facility while the original warehouse structure has been maintained. More than 300 workers were involved in the site's redevelopment.

The former Banta site at Hollyhill in Cork. Apple has invested tens of millions to redevelop it as an engineering centre to test the company's products. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The testing centre is being seen as a key investment by the company in the Cork region. Apple has had a presence at Hollyhill for more than 40 years, establishing manufacturing operations in Cork just a few years after the company was founded in California in 1976.

The 60 initial workers have grown over that time to more than 6,000 today making Apple Cork's largest private employer.

Functions carried out in Hollyhill cross the entire range of Apple's operations including manufacturing, logistics, finance, sales and customer care.

The company's campus has grown beyond Cork's northside to include office space on the city's Lavitt's Quay and plans to take up to three floors of office space on the recently completed No 1 Horgan's Quay.

This month the Irish Examiner reported that a 10-hectare landbank immediately north of the Hollyhill campus has been identified by Cork City Council as suitable for disposal to the IDA.

It follows a number of high-level talks and pre-planning discussions involving Apple and the IDA, and the IDA and Cork City Council, in recent months about Apple’s plans.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Apple's vice president of European Operations Cathy Kearney said the new test facility was being located in Cork because of the expertise built up over the last 40 years and the quality of the talent within the team here.

"It's a natural evolution from all the investments in recent years," she said.

"The focus of this facility is to ensure the best product, durability and performance, and the lab team here will be testing and analysing Apple's entire range of products.

"This facility is the first of its kind in Europe and we are delighted to have it here in Cork."

Cathy Kearney, Apple's vice president for European Operations said the new facility builds on 40 years of expertise.

The expansion of Apple operations into high-value research follows the establishment in 2019 of a team in Cork focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AIML).

"We started that team in late 2019. In the height of Covid, that team has grown to over 680 people and it continues to grow. It's a really, really diverse team with over 20 nationalities and a huge variety of experiences."

"So, the new engineering and test facility and teams like AIML are really exciting additions to the work we do in Cork. It's really good to see all of the skills we're building here and how it links into the work that was already here."

Ms Kearney said that like many other firms Apple in Cork faces the challenge of recruiting people with the right skills — particularly as the world emerges from the pandemic.

"The fight for the high tech skills is definitely there," she said. "I think we have been doing well because of our brand but it is taking longer.

"Yes, we can get the skills but it's just taking that little bit longer and you have to be a bit more patient.

"You have to plan ahead more. So that's something we've really put time and energy into."

The opening of the new engineering facility coincides with thousands of Apple workers returning to office-based work through a new hybrid model that involves up to three days in the office.

It follows more than two years of remote working for thousands of workers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"The last couple of years have been really challenging for everybody. So it's great to be back on campus.

"Today is the first day of our new hybrid model so we are starting back for three days a week, which is brilliant," Ms Kearney said.

"It's great to get that sense of, 'we're all back in here together again'. And to be talking about developing new capabilities and new facilities is really exciting as well. So it's a good day."