Business Post editor Richie Oakley resigns

Richie Oakley is stepping down from his role as editor and chief content officer of
Mr Oakley, who held the position for over three years, is set to take up a new role as director with Dublin-based Murray Consultants.
deputy editor Gillian Nelis, has been appointed acting editor with immediate effect.
Before taking up his role atMr Oakley, 46, was editor of , Ireland edition.
Speaking toMr Oakley said: "I would like to thank Enda O’Coineen, the publisher of , Colm O'Reilly, the chief operating officer, and Sarah Murphy, the chief executive, for giving me the opportunity to edit one of the country's most trusted and respected newspapers.
"I would also like to thank the entire team atfor three fantastic years.
“It has been a privilege to work with everyone and the strength ofnow is testament to their hard work and loyalty to the brand. "I also know is in safe hands and will continue to flourish under the guidance of Gillian Nelis, now acting editor, Sarah Murphy and the entire team.
"I wish everyone the best for the future and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal readers, whose support is vital.
"Thank you for readingand providing the newspaper with the revenue it needs to invest in quality journalism."
Commenting on Mr Oakley's resignation, publisher andgroup chief executive Enda O’Coineen said the paper's content had gone from strength to strength under his leadership."
He said: “Richie has made an excellent contribution to theduring his tenure as editor.
The content has gone from strength to strength under his leadership, breaking stories that have made an impact, as well as overseeing a period of immense digital growth for the organisation."
Chief executive Sarah Murphy said Oakley made a notable impact on the organisation.
She said: "In the short period that we have worked together, it has been a privilege to witness the commitment, dedication and leadership that he demonstrated in the position."