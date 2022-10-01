Business Post editor Richie Oakley resigns

Richie Oakley is stepping down from his role as editor and chief content officer of The Business Post.

Mr Oakley, who held the position for over three years, is set to take up a new role as director with Dublin-based Murray Consultants.

The Business Post deputy editor Gillian Nelis, has been appointed acting editor with immediate effect.

Before taking up his role at The Business Post, Mr Oakley, 46, was editor of The Times, Ireland edition.

Speaking to The Business Post, Mr Oakley said: "I would like to thank Enda O’Coineen, the publisher of The Business Post, Colm O'Reilly, the chief operating officer, and Sarah Murphy, the chief executive, for giving me the opportunity to edit one of the country's most trusted and respected newspapers.

"I would also like to thank the entire team at The Business Post for three fantastic years.

“It has been a privilege to work with everyone and the strength of The Business Post now is testament to their hard work and loyalty to the brand. "I also know The Business Post is in safe hands and will continue to flourish under the guidance of Gillian Nelis, now acting editor, Sarah Murphy and the entire team.

"I wish everyone the best for the future and I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal readers, whose support is vital.

"Thank you for reading The Business Post and providing the newspaper with the revenue it needs to invest in quality journalism."

Commenting on Mr Oakley's resignation, publisher and The Business Post group chief executive Enda O’Coineen said the paper's content had gone from strength to strength under his leadership."

He said: “Richie has made an excellent contribution to the The Business Post during his tenure as editor.

The content has gone from strength to strength under his leadership, breaking stories that have made an impact, as well as overseeing a period of immense digital growth for the organisation."

Chief executive Sarah Murphy said Oakley made a notable impact on the organisation.

She said: "In the short period that we have worked together, it has been a privilege to witness the commitment, dedication and leadership that he demonstrated in the position."