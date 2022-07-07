Theranos jury reaches verdict in Sunny Balwani fraud trial

Six months ago, Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in the company
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022, with his lawyers and family as his criminal trial moves toward its final phase. The case alleging he joined Holmes in a scam that defrauded investors and patients who were duped about the capabilities of Theranos' flawed blood-testing technology. At front left is attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 20:01
Peter Blumberg, Bloomberg

A California jury has reached a verdict in the criminal fraud trial of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president of Theranos Inc. and ex-boyfriend of its founder Elizabeth Holmes, over his role in the collapse of the $9 billion blood-testing startup, according to a court spokesperson.

The jury in San Jose federal court has been deliberating for about five days. Six months ago, Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in the company, which promised to revolutionize the medical industry by using a few drops of blood to complete a wide array of health tests.

The verdict will be read in court shortly, according to a statement by the spokesperson.

