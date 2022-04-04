Software firm creates 1,000 jobs

Workday, a cloud software developer for HR and finance firms, has announced plans to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years at its European headquarters in Dublin.
Workday first opened its office in Ireland in 2008 and currently employs over 1,700 people in Dublin. The organisation has more than 9,500 customers worldwide.
"Today's announcement of 1,000 new jobs by Workday is a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe. It is a vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and in our continued attractiveness to leading global companies," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
This investment is backed by the Government through IDA Ireland. In addition, Workday also announced its intention to construct its new European headquarters at Grangegorman in Dublin.
The new headquarters aims to be a highly-sustainable 550,000 square foot campus across approximately four acres in a Strategic Development Zone, adjacent to Technological University Dublin. The company is buying the site from the HSE.
“We will be able to engage more deeply in our local educational and community programmes, including our science, technology, engineering, and mathematics partnership with Technological University Dublin, which will help to upskill young people ranging from primary school age to third level education," said Workday senior vice president Chris Byrne.