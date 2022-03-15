EU approves Amazon's proposed takeover of movie studio giant MGM 

The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe
EU approves Amazon's proposed takeover of movie studio giant MGM 

MGM has the rights to the James Bond film franchise.

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 20:20

Amazon has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5bn (€7.8bn) acquisition of US movie studio MGM to help it to compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.

The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe.

The EU competition enforcer said it had looked into overlaps between the world's largest online retailer and MGM in audio-visual content and found that the combined market shares are low and that they have strong rivals.

"The addition of MGM's content into Amazon's Prime Video offer would not have a significant impact on Amazon's position as provider of marketplace services," the commission said.

EU clearance

Amazon said it was pleased with the EU clearance.

The US Federal Trade Commission has a mid-March deadline to decide on the deal.

Analysts said the deal would boost Amazon's video streaming service and attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which also offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

MGM has the rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history having earned nearly $7bn at the box office globally.

The proliferation of streaming services, including newer arrivals such as HBO Max and Disney+, has put pressure on Amazon to acquire more programming. 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made no secret of his desire to get into movies, and MGM’s vast back catalogue provides an abundance of streaming material.

  • Reuters and Bloomberg

Read More

Netflix to raise prices for Irish subscribers for second time in 18 months

More in this section

Bricky... Inflation adds €27,000 to the cost of an apartment
ASOS stock Asos ends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion
FILE PHOTO Rent around Ireland has spiked as the supply of homes available for rent has hit an all-time low END 'Severe' supply constraints causing house prices to surge
takeoverAntitrust approvalOrganisation: AmazonOrganisation: MGMOrganisation: European Commission
<p>UK building insulation and construction services company SIG said like-for-like sales in its Ireland division amounted to £88m (€105m) last year. </p>

Building insulation firm SIG sees rise in Irish sales

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Budget 2022 Logo

What impact will this  year's budget have on you and your business.

Visit the Budget Hub


UNLIMITED ACCESS TO THE IRISH EXAMINER FOR TEAMS AND ORGANISATIONS
FIND OUT MORE

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices