Asos ends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion

The online fashion giant said it was halting sales in Russia and could not fulfil deliveries in Ukraine due to the conflict
(Asos/PA)
Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 16:10
Simon Neville, PA City Editor

Asos has joined a growing list of western companies pulling out of Russia as sanctions take hold and the invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

Other companies to take action include US tech giants Apple and Google and sportswear brand Nike.

Asos said: “Asos’s priority is the safety of its colleagues and partners in Ukraine and Russia.

Asos is suspending operations in Russia (Rui Vieira/PA)

“Immediately following the invasion, Asos suspended sales in Ukraine as it became impossible to serve customers there.

“Against the backdrop of the continuing war, Asos has decided that it is neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia, and has therefore today suspended our sales there.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and all those affected in the region.”

Apple said earlier in the day that it would halt product sales in Russia, where iPhones are the third best-selling smartphones, having already suspended Apple Pay services.

Google has removed Russian state-funded publishers including RT from its features and limited its Google Pay service.

Nike’s Russian website was also down and not accepting delivery orders, although customers were encouraged to visit stores instead, which remain open.

