Used car prices accelerate

Demand for some models is so strong in the UK that they are even appreciating with age
Used car prices accelerate

'Price growth in the used car market is so strong that some in-demand models are appreciating even as they sit on the driveway,' said AA Cars.

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 22:54

Some models of used cars in the UK have increased in value due to a surge in demand and short supply.

Analysis carried out by AA Cars found second-hand prices of Britain’s most popular cars have risen by up to 57% in two years.

Demand for some models is so strong that they are even appreciating with age. They provided the example of a five-year-old Mini Hatch currently costing 15% more than a three-year-old model did in 2019.

The most popular searched-for car, the Ford Fiesta, saw three- to five-year-old models jump by nearly a third (31%) between 2019 and 2021.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said that with the exception of houses and some classic cars, things rarely go up in value as they age.

'Appreciating on the driveway'

“Yet price growth in the used car market is so strong that some in-demand models are appreciating even as they sit on the driveway."

The surge in used-car prices comes as sales of new cars have plummeted across Europe.

New car registrations have fallen by 25% to 972,723, the lowest for the month since 1995, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said. 

The lobby group largely attributes the drop to the semiconductor shortage, which worsened when Covid-19 outbreaks idled chip packaging and testing facilities in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Volkswagen and Renault count costs of supply crunch and chip shortage 

More in this section

Details Of EURO Banknotes Eurozone economic sentiment eases back led by France and Netherlands
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Mortgage approvals rise to €13.2bn over last 12 months
FILE PHOTO The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet today when it is expected to discuss updates to hospitality industry Cost of insurance remains a real problem for Irish businesses
Used CarsPrices
China Evergrande

Trading in Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Budget 2022 Logo

What impact will this  year's budget have on you and your business.

Visit the Budget Hub
The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices