Mortgage approvals rise to €13.2bn over last 12 months

There was almost €1.3bn in new residential mortgage loans approved in July that helped to bring the value of new mortgage business to €13.2bn in the past 12 months, suggesting a strong recovery from the Covid crisis, new figures from the banks show.

The Banking and Payment Federation Ireland, the banking industry group, said that at 5,033, the number of new home loans in July was down by over 3% from June but up strongly, by over 48%, from July 2020, when the restrictions under the first wave of Covid were only ending.