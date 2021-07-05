Tributes paid to Barry Group founder James A Barry

Tributes have been paid to the founder of the Barry Group, one of the leading wholesale groups in Ireland, who died this weekend at the age of 92.

James A Barry founded the Barry Group, the group behind the Quik Pick, Costcutter, and Carry Out franchises, in 1955.

His son Jim is currently the company’s managing director.

Born in Banteer, Co Cork, James A was one of a family of seven of whom his brother Oliver is the sole survivor.

His late wife Pauline, recently deceased, is said to have played a strong role in supporting his entrepreneurial spirit.

They are survived by their children Kevin, Anne, Jim, Paul, Yvonne, Eileen, and Mark.

James A was a hardworking and unassuming man, according to those who knew him.

Having worked for a period in England, he returned home and started a fruit and vegetable business in his native village.

The Barry name went on to become a force in the Dublin fruit market with products being transported by road and rail.

The company’s operations were later moved to Mallow, culminating in the opening of a custom-built warehouse and headquarters at Quartertown, where the company is headquartered.

A well-known figure in business, sporting, and political circles, James A was also involved with Fianna Fáil in the Cork North West constituency.

“Diligence, perseverance, and integrity” were hallmarks he attributed to his personal and business success, according to Denis Kennedy, company chairman.

“James A’s contribution to the trade was acknowledged in many quarters with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Cork New York Association being one he particularly cherished.”

The Barry Group described James A as a “formidable force in the trade who was respected and cherished by many”.