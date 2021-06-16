UK to extend ban on evictions of Covid-hit businesses

Ban, which was due to expire at the end of the month, has been extended until March 2022
UK to extend ban on evictions of Covid-hit businesses

British prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions in England would be delayed by a month until July 19.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 17:58

Britain's government will extend, until March 2022, a ban on evictions of businesses that stopped paying rent due to the coronavirus crisis, a junior finance minister has said.

The extension to the moratorium – which had been due to expire at the end of this month – was welcomed by a trade body representing retailers, but landlords said allowing rent arrears to build up for a further nine months was wrong.

In April last year, the UK government blocked legal attempts to evict shops, restaurants and other businesses that had stopped paying rent, as part of emergency measures to soften the economic impact of the pandemic.

The measures had been due to expire on June 30 but calls for an extension grew after prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the lifting of most remaining restrictions in England would be delayed by a month, until July 19.

"Existing measures will remain in place, including extending the current moratorium to protect commercial tenants from eviction to March 25, 2022," Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the UK Treasury, said.

Under current Covid rules, many UK businesses can only serve customers at reduced capacity, which restaurants in particular say makes them unprofitable.

Businesses were also concerned that landlords would immediately demand repayment of rent that went unpaid while they were shut during the pandemic.

"Retailers need time to trade their way out of debt; this announcement does exactly that," the British Retail Consortium's chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

• Reuters

Read More

IMF: Strong but 'two-speed' recovery for Ireland is under way

More in this section

Ireland will need coalition of small states to push back G7 tax plan       Ireland will need coalition of small states to push back G7 tax plan      
For a smooth transfer, plan early For a smooth transfer, plan early
Coronavirus - Mon Apr 26, 2021 Declan Jordan: New economic thinking is needed as we emerge from the pandemic
#covid-19evictionsplace: england
G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting

Ireland will need to build coalition of small states to push back G7 tax plan

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices