‘Backing Business’ initiative for Munster enterprises 

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has lent his support to Virgin Media's ‘Backing Business’ initiative - a €100,000 programme that will support five businesses in Munster with bespoke digital transformation packages.

The initiative - in collaboration with Digital Business Ireland (DBI), Permanent TSB, Milk Bottle Labs and Munster Local Enterprise Offices - is targeted at SMEs and aims to help small businesses benefit from new online consumer spending patterns, with support from industry experts to help bring their ecommerce offering to the next level.

The five victorious businesses will emerge to take part in a full digital transformation to build their online trading platform and help elevate their ecommerce offering so they can compete on a global stage.

They will receive a share of the overall €100,000 in support and will also benefit hugely from the expertise and insights of each of the Virgin Media ‘Backing Business’ partners.

This includes one year of free Fibre Business Broadband with Virgin Media Business; an online Shopify Store built by Milk Bottle Labs; business development support; and full membership of Digital Business Ireland's extensive network.

They will also receive mentoring in digital marketing from their Local Enterprise Office and the overall initiative is supported with programme funding from Permanent TSB.

“The pandemic has transformed how most businesses work and interact with their customers,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We’ve seen a huge shift to online, a trend which was happening before Covid-19 but one that has been massively accelerated because of the virus.

“This initiative is a great opportunity for Munster-based businesses and is complementary to some of the Government help that is available, such as the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.”

Aidan Darcy, Director of Virgin Media Business, added: “Continuing on from the fantastic success of last year’s #BackingBusiness campaign, we’re excited to partner with Permanent TSB, Milk Bottle Labs, Digital Business Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices across Munster to boost the fantastic SME businesses in the region.

“This new campaign will support five businesses in their digital transformation and help future proof their business for 2021 and beyond.” Programme details can be found at https://www.virginmedia.ie/business/backing-business/

Applications open on Tuesday, May 4 and close on May 18.