Penneys remains Ireland's top brand despite Covid impact

Retail giant Penneys remains Ireland's most valuable brand as the pandemic wipes almost €3bn from the value of the country's top brands.
Outlets of the hugely popular fashion chain have remained closed for much of the past year due to Covid-related restrictions. However, its popularity with consumers has seen it remain in the top position.
Guinness has taken the second spot in the list after AIB fell to position three. The three main banks all suffered declines in value
The top brands' list is prepared by Brand Finance Ireland who assesses each company for the net economic benefit that a brand would achieve by licensing it in the open market.
Ireland's three main banks have seen significant brand value declines with Allied Irish Banks down 24% to €1.4bn, Bank of Ireland down 15% to €1bn and Ulster Bank down 24% to €176m.
After a year in which the travel industry was battered by lockdowns and uncertainty, it is unsurprising that Aer Lingus is Ireland’s fastest falling brand, its brand value dropping by 29% to €256m. Irish airline giant Ryanair also suffered, with a 25% drop in brand value to €1.4bn.