Revealed: Full list of 103 Bank of Ireland branch closures 

Revealed: Full list of 103 Bank of Ireland branch closures 

A man wearing a protective facemask walks past a Bank of Ireland branch in Dublin.

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 10:07
Eamon Quinn, Business Editor

Bank of Ireland has unveiled the full list of its planned 103 branch closures.

The planned closures come as Bank of Ireland disclosed an underlying loss of €374m for 2020 that reflects the large losses it made on impaired loans during the Covid financial crisis, although the lender said it had returned to profitability in the second half of the year.

Bank of Ireland has one of the largest branch networks across Ireland and the planned closures represent a major shrinkage of the 257 branches it has in the Republic and the 28 it has in the North.

It said it will cut 88 branches and keep 169 branches open in the Republic and close 15 branches and keep 13 open in the North.

Read More

Bank of Ireland to close over 100 branches 

Banks across Europe have accelerated plans to close branches during the pandemic but the scale of Bank of Ireland’s plans is guaranteed to lead to a push back from politicians and consumer advocates.

The closures announced are: 

Carlow: 

  • Boris 
  • Tullow 

Cavan: 

  • Arva
  • Cootehill
  • Kingscourt

Clare: 

  • Kilkee
  • Miltown Malbay
  • Tulla 

Cork: 

  • Cork Institute of Technology
  • Glanmire
  • Bantry
  • Cobh
  • Dunmanway
  • Kanturk
  • Millstreet
  • Mitchelstown
  • Youghal 

Donegal: 

  • Bunbeg
  • Bundoran
  • Dungloe
  • Glenties
  • Moville 

Dublin: 

  • James Street
  • Law Library
  • Phibsboro
  • Ballycoolin
  • Killester
  • Merrion Road
  • Rathmines
  • Ballyfermot 

Galway: 

  • Ballygar
  • Dunmore
  • Oughterard 

Kerry: 

  • Castleisland
  • Kilorglin
  • Tralee IT 

Kildare: 

  • Celbridge
  • Kilcullen
  • Leixlip
  • HP/Intel
  • Monasterevin 

Kilkenny: 

  • Callan
  • Graiguenamanagh
  • Thomastown
  • Urlingford 

Laois: 

  • Durrow
  • Mountrath
  • Rathdowney 

Leitrim: 

  • Drunshambo
  • Manorhamilton 

Limerick: 

  • Abbeyfeale
  • Askeaton
  • Bruff
  • Caherdavin
  • Rathkeale
  • Roxboro
  • University of Limerick 

Longford: 

  • Granard Louth
  • Dunleer 

Mayo: 

  • Ballyhaunis
  • Charlestown
  • Kiltimagh 

Meath: 

  • Athboy
  • Enfield
  • Ratoath 

Monaghan: 

  • Castleblayney
  • Clones

Offaly: 

  • Banagher
  • Clara
  • Edenderry 

Roscommon: 

  • Elphin 
  • Strokestown 

Sligo: 

  • Ballymote
  • Tubbercurry 

Tipperary: 

  • Cahir
  • Cashel
  • Templemore 

Waterford: 

  • Ardkeen
  • Kilmacthomas
  • Lismore 

Westmeath: 

  • Athlone IT
  • Castlepollard
  • Kinnegad
  • Moate 

Wexford: 

  • Rosslare
  • Taghmon 

Wicklow: 

  • Carnew
  • Rathdrum
  • Tinahely

Northern Ireland: 

  • Ballymena
  • Banbridge
  • Belfast (Lisburn Rd)
  • Belfast (Ormeau Rd)
  • Belfast (University Rd)
  • Crossmaglen
  • Derry (Strand Rd)
  • Downpatrick
  • Dungannon
  • Keady
  • Limavady
  • Lisburn
  • Lisnakea
  • Portadown
  • Strabane

Read More

Bank of Ireland plan to cut 1,400 jobs leads to call for Government intervention            

More in this section

Tourism cannot afford to see Ireland closed for business Tourism cannot afford to see Ireland closed for business
BP financials BP swings to hefty annual loss but raises hope of ‘better days ahead’
More retail jobs at risk as Next ends hopes of buying Arcadia  More retail jobs at risk as Next ends hopes of buying Arcadia 
Revealed: Full list of 103 Bank of Ireland branch closures 

Ulster Bank confirms exit from Irish market sparking scramble for loan books

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices