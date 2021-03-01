Revealed: Full list of 103 Bank of Ireland branch closures 

Bank of Ireland has unveiled the full list of its planned 103 branch closures.
The planned closures come as Bank of Ireland disclosed an underlying loss of €374m for 2020 that reflects the large losses it made on impaired loans during the Covid financial crisis, although the lender said it had returned to profitability in the second half of the year.
Bank of Ireland has one of the largest branch networks across Ireland and the planned closures represent a major shrinkage of the 257 branches it has in the Republic and the 28 it has in the North.
It said it will cut 88 branches and keep 169 branches open in the Republic and close 15 branches and keep 13 open in the North.
Banks across Europe have accelerated plans to close branches during the pandemic but the scale of Bank of Ireland’s plans is guaranteed to lead to a push back from politicians and consumer advocates.
The closures announced are:
- Boris
- Tullow
- Arva
- Cootehill
- Kingscourt
- Kilkee
- Miltown Malbay
- Tulla
- Cork Institute of Technology
- Glanmire
- Bantry
- Cobh
- Dunmanway
- Kanturk
- Millstreet
- Mitchelstown
- Youghal
- Bunbeg
- Bundoran
- Dungloe
- Glenties
- Moville
- James Street
- Law Library
- Phibsboro
- Ballycoolin
- Killester
- Merrion Road
- Rathmines
- Ballyfermot
- Ballygar
- Dunmore
- Oughterard
- Castleisland
- Kilorglin
- Tralee IT
- Celbridge
- Kilcullen
- Leixlip
- HP/Intel
- Monasterevin
- Callan
- Graiguenamanagh
- Thomastown
- Urlingford
- Durrow
- Mountrath
- Rathdowney
- Drunshambo
- Manorhamilton
- Abbeyfeale
- Askeaton
- Bruff
- Caherdavin
- Rathkeale
- Roxboro
- University of Limerick
- Granard Louth
- Dunleer
- Ballyhaunis
- Charlestown
- Kiltimagh
- Athboy
- Enfield
- Ratoath
- Castleblayney
- Clones
- Banagher
- Clara
- Edenderry
- Elphin
- Strokestown
- Ballymote
- Tubbercurry
- Cahir
- Cashel
- Templemore
- Ardkeen
- Kilmacthomas
- Lismore
- Athlone IT
- Castlepollard
- Kinnegad
- Moate
- Rosslare
- Taghmon
- Carnew
- Rathdrum
- Tinahely
- Ballymena
- Banbridge
- Belfast (Lisburn Rd)
- Belfast (Ormeau Rd)
- Belfast (University Rd)
- Crossmaglen
- Derry (Strand Rd)
- Downpatrick
- Dungannon
- Keady
- Limavady
- Lisburn
- Lisnakea
- Portadown
- Strabane