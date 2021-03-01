Revealed: Full list of 103 Bank of Ireland branch closures 

Bank of Ireland has unveiled the full list of its planned 103 branch closures.

The planned closures come as Bank of Ireland disclosed an underlying loss of €374m for 2020 that reflects the large losses it made on impaired loans during the Covid financial crisis, although the lender said it had returned to profitability in the second half of the year.

Bank of Ireland has one of the largest branch networks across Ireland and the planned closures represent a major shrinkage of the 257 branches it has in the Republic and the 28 it has in the North.

It said it will cut 88 branches and keep 169 branches open in the Republic and close 15 branches and keep 13 open in the North.

Banks across Europe have accelerated plans to close branches during the pandemic but the scale of Bank of Ireland’s plans is guaranteed to lead to a push back from politicians and consumer advocates.

The closures announced are:

Carlow:

Boris

Tullow

Cavan:

Arva

Cootehill

Kingscourt

Clare:

Kilkee

Miltown Malbay

Tulla

Cork:

Cork Institute of Technology

Glanmire

Bantry

Cobh

Dunmanway

Kanturk

Millstreet

Mitchelstown

Youghal

Donegal:

Bunbeg

Bundoran

Dungloe

Glenties

Moville

Dublin:

James Street

Law Library

Phibsboro

Ballycoolin

Killester

Merrion Road

Rathmines

Ballyfermot

Galway:

Ballygar

Dunmore

Oughterard

Kerry:

Castleisland

Kilorglin

Tralee IT

Kildare:

Celbridge

Kilcullen

Leixlip

HP/Intel

Monasterevin

Kilkenny:

Callan

Graiguenamanagh

Thomastown

Urlingford

Laois:

Durrow

Mountrath

Rathdowney

Leitrim:

Drunshambo

Manorhamilton

Limerick:

Abbeyfeale

Askeaton

Bruff

Caherdavin

Rathkeale

Roxboro

University of Limerick

Longford:

Granard Louth

Dunleer

Mayo:

Ballyhaunis

Charlestown

Kiltimagh

Meath:

Athboy

Enfield

Ratoath

Monaghan:

Castleblayney

Clones

Offaly:

Banagher

Clara

Edenderry

Roscommon:

Elphin

Strokestown

Sligo:

Ballymote

Tubbercurry

Tipperary:

Cahir

Cashel

Templemore

Waterford:

Ardkeen

Kilmacthomas

Lismore

Westmeath:

Athlone IT

Castlepollard

Kinnegad

Moate

Wexford:

Rosslare

Taghmon

Wicklow:

Carnew

Rathdrum

Tinahely

Northern Ireland:

Ballymena

Banbridge

Belfast (Lisburn Rd)

Belfast (Ormeau Rd)

Belfast (University Rd)

Crossmaglen

Derry (Strand Rd)

Downpatrick

Dungannon

Keady

Limavady

Lisburn

Lisnakea

Portadown

Strabane