Kinsale businesses to benefit from one-to-one mentorship

Businesses in Kinsale that are looking to reorient post-Covid and grow their existing operations or to start something completely new can receive mentoring from a panel of 20 local experts and successful entrepreneurs.

The Future Kinsale organisation has launched the Kinsale Enterprise Academy to provide one-to-one mentoring, small ‘mastermind’ groups, and a more structured entrepreneurship programme.

“We felt that the impact of the pandemic on local businesses, particularly those involved in hospitality, has been devastating, and we wanted to offer a range of supports in response to their specific needs," said Maeve Magner, the chair of the KEA management group.

To define the needs, and assess demand for the academy’s services, a survey of 102 local small businesses and sole traders was conducted.





Ms Magner said: "It established that there is strong demand for our services, specifically in areas of e-commerce, digital marketing and finance.”

The survey also found that 49% of businesses reported the viability of their business was their biggest difficulty. However, others said the pandemic had given them the space to think about the future of their businesses.

This week, the academy began offering mentoring services by matching applicants with the panel of expert mentors. The panel includes leaders in tourism, food production, logistics, marketing, e-commerce, finance, and other key business skills. Applicants outline their business concerns and aspirations, and KEA introduces the most appropriate mentors to help.

“We are not looking to compete with but rather augment existing enterprise support schemes, concentrating on local expertise and knowledge", Ms Magner said.

The service is available to established Kinsale businesses which may be struggling, companies which are based in or serving the town, those which have a particular community focus or start-ups.”

In January and February, a series of online forums, using panels of experts to discuss e-commerce, digital marketing, and finance with attending businesses will take place. The first of these is the e-Commerce Forum, hosted by Keith Bohanna, who works with businesses in the areas of adopting to digital change, defining and delivering digital change projects, and optimising business models and operations.

Future Kinsale was formed in 2019 as an inclusive community partnership, a company limited by guarantee and based on co-op principles, open to everyone living or working in Kinsale and its hinterlands. The organisation brings together businesses, residents, local groups, and public bodies to plan, fund, and deliver local projects, aimed at creating a healthy sustainable community.