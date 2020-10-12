Johnson & Johnson halts Covid vaccine trial due to illness   

Johnson & Johnson halted clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine after a participant fell ill, the second time that a front-runner developer has paused testing in the race to create a viable immunization against the virus.

The participant’s illness is being evaluated, the US-based company said, adding that it would share information after further investigation.

The vaccine is undergoing tests in as many as 60,000 volunteers from Peru to South Africa.

J&J is racing along with rivals such as Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, to deliver a shot to help blunt the pandemic.

Drugmakers must balance time pressures - especially as coronavirus cases set new records - with safety considerations in the crucial last stage of testing.

“We’re going to have to get used to hearing these sorts of reports of pauses,” Hassan Vally, an associate professor in epidemiology at La Trobe University in Melbourne, said.

“As you vaccinate more people in these trials the chances are that there will be some illnesses in participants. The only difference here is that in the world that we live in right now, the progress of these trials are in the public eye, and so we are riding every bump,” he said.

British drugmaker Astra last month temporarily stopped tests of its own vaccine candidate after a trial participant fell ill.

That study has resumed in a number of countries, but remains halted in the US.

While such pauses are routine in the pharmaceutical industry, J&J’s interruption may contribute to concerns over safety with vaccine research progressing at an unprecedented pace.

Developmental processes that usually take years have been compressed into months, egged on by politicians wanting a solution to a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people and scuppered economic growth.

Johnson & Johnson has paused trials to see if a single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus.

“We are committed to providing transparent updates throughout the clinical development process of our vaccine candidate,” J&J said in a statement. “Adverse events – illnesses, accidents, etc. - even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.”

The pause “is good news in that it demonstrates that the regulatory safeguards to protect the public are still in place,” said Michael Kinch, a vaccine specialist and professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

He said more information is needed to determine whether the issues with J&J’s vaccine are related to the illness experienced by Astra’s trial participant.

In the Astra incident, a patient who received the vaccine experienced unexplained neurological symptoms, prompting a halt in early September.

Though trials have since resumed in the UK, Brazil and South Africa, work remains paused in the US, raising questions over whether regulators there have lingering safety concerns.

J&J’s setback will add to these worries, delivering another reality check as some politicians continue to say that a Covid-19 fix is around the corner.