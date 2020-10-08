Tánaiste to write to 225,000 Irish business with Brexit check list

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will write to every registered business in the country advising them to make sure they are fully prepared for Brexit.

The Minister for Trade and Employment will issue the letter to around 225,000 businesses over the coming days, complete with a checklist for businesses ahead of Britain's departure from the EU.

The checklist will include:

how to deal with changes to customs

how to get your EORI (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) number

how to understand your supply chain

what changes are coming regarding EU product certification

how to manage your cashflow

other longer-term financial management issues

Mr Varakar said that while most businesses didn't experience any immediate changes during the Brexit transition period "that's about to change in a very big way."

"2020 has been a year like no other. I know that Brexit is yet another challenge for businesses, after what has been an exceptionally difficult few months. However, we must prepare now."