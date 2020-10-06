Democrats in US 'favour break up of Apple, Google, Amazon'            

A panel of the House of Representatives led by Democrats investigating competition in the technology sector is poised to propose sweeping reforms that would block giants such as Amazon and Apple from both owning marketplaces and selling their own products on them, according to a critique of the recommendations by one Republican member of the subcommittee.

The critique and the panel’s report are still drafts and the contents of both could change. It is not clear which members will endorse the report, whose release has been delayed because of last-minute information regarding Facebook, CNBC has reported. The report was expected this week, but it has been pushed back, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The recommendations, which would represent the most dramatic overhaul of competition law in decades if approved, are the result of a yearlong investigation by the House antitrust panel led by Democratic Representative David Cicilline. That probe is coming to its conclusion as federal and state antitrust, or competition enforcers, are also investigating Google and Facebook.

Mr Cicilline’s recommendations would include what he has called a Glass-Steagall law for technology platforms, according to the draft discussion paper from Republican Representative Ken Buck of Colorado. Mr Buck said that recommendation and some others in the staff report would be “non-starters” for the Republicans. Glass-Steagall refers to the Depression-era law separating commercial and investment banking.

Mr Cicilline’s proposal would prohibit tech companies from entering different lines of business and amount to a breakup of the companies, according to Mr Buck. Amazon, for example, would be prevented from selling its own products on its marketplace, while Google could not own both the world’s biggest search engine and YouTube. Apple would be barred from owning the App Store and offering its own apps.

“The majority’s primary remedy to create competition in the tech marketplace is to enact legislation creating structural separation,” Mr Buck wrote in the discussion. Mr Buck said he agrees with Mr Cicilline on the need to rein in the power of technology companies and agrees with certain remedies, such as giving more resources to competition enforcers.

Mr Cicilline told Bloomberg in an interview in August that the companies are engaging in “deeply disturbing” abuse of their dominance to crush competitors. The panel issued information requests that yielded millions of pages of documents and held seven hearings, including one in July that featured testimony by the chief executives of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple.

Bloomberg