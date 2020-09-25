Consumer demand for vitamins surges due to Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for vitamin supplements in Ireland, according to United Drug.

The pharmaceutical wholesaler found immunity-boosting ranges of vitamin supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc recorded a 142% increase between March and July this year compared to the same period in 2019.

Sales of children’s vitamins (108%), multivitamins (69%) and women’s health (23%) also increased significantly during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, food supplement and weight-management products sales decreased by 83% and 41% respectively.

Denis O’Driscoll, Pharmacist at United Drug said the demand for some vitamin supplements from both pharmacies and consumers during the height of the health crisis was “unprecedented.”

“We saw a 500% increase in demand for some vitamin products highlighting how consumer behaviour reacted to the pandemic,” he said.

In May, scientists from Trinity College Dublin suggested the government should urge adults to take vitamin D supplements during the coronavirus pandemic following a study which highlighted the link between vitamin D levels and mortality from Covid-19.

The research suggests that “there is strong circumstantial evidence of associations between vitamin D and the severity of COVID-19 responses.”

Mr O’Driscoll said as we enter Autumn, he expects Irish consumers will continue to look at ways to boost their overall health and wellbeing, "with vitamin supplements considered to be one avenue to help achieve this.”