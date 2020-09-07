43% of remote workers anxious about returning to work due to Covid-19

43% of remote workers say they are anxious about the risk of exposure to Covid-19 upon returning to the workplace, with two-thirds concerned about the lack of additional mental health supports being offered by their employers.

The Return To Work survey, undertaken by Matrix Recruitment, tracked the views of almost 900 adults in Ireland and found that 65% of those in employment have returned to the workplace, while 35% are still working from home.

Only a third of those still working from home believe they will be back in the workplace before Christmas. Six per cent have been told that they will continue to work from home on a permanent basis.

Of the workers who are back in the workplace already, just under a third (31%) were not happy about returning. The majority of employees were happy to return to their workplace, but 69% said they were feeling anxious about the potential exposure to Covid-19.

While 72% of those surveyed felt confident that their workplace is abiding by Covid-19 guidelines and taking the right measures to protect staff, 28% were not confident, which is a big concern according to Breda Dooley of Matrix Recruitment.

Breda Dooley of Matrix Recruitment

“Employers have a legal obligation to protect the health and safety of staff in the workplace and everyone should feel safe while at work. I encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their HR department or company director as it is understandable to have heightened concerns at this time.”

“Employers may need to offer additional assurances or introduce more measures to support staff, which is not an unreasonable ask,” she said.

70% of those surveyed said that they had been offered Covid-19 risk mitigation training by their employer. However, 30% had been offered no training, which is an employer obligation, according to Ms Dooley.

34% of employers have introduced or offered additional mental health services for staff to directly address any concerns regarding returning to the workplace following the recent enforced period on furlough or working from home.

“The negative impact living through a pandemic has and will have on people’s mental health is already well documented,” Ms Dooley said.

“I believe we are going to see an increased demand for mental health services over the coming months and employers might want to consider introducing or enhancing existing health and wellness benefits.”