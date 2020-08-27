Varadkar backs Aon plan to report on ways to get staff back to the office

International business advisory firm Aon said it has the support of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in working up reports on ways for Irish firms to get their staff back working in offices -- whenever public health advice allows.

It said it has linked with business group Ibec and a range of large companies, including Accenture, AIB, Amazon, Aon, A&L Goodbody, Bord Bia, Icon and Irish Life, to advise on the best practises.

The companies will work together to decide on best ways “to address the future workplace” and help to devise the best ways of returning to offices, Aon said.

"The report will closely align efforts with Government guidelines on public health and publicly available Return to Work recommendations," it said.

It said that the Irish initiative is part of a series of similar partnerships with companies it has already launched in Chicago, New York, and Singapore.

It has similar plans for London, Madrid, and Tokyo.

“While many of Ireland’s retail and hospitality businesses have reopened in line with Government recommendations, most larger office-based companies continue to work remotely,” said Peter Brady, who is chief executive at Aon’s Commercial Risk and Health Solutions in Ireland.

“The task of bringing everyone back to the physical workplace is an immense challenge and one that all businesses and organisations are facing together,” he said.

The initiative has won an endorsement from the Government.

“Covid-19 has had a profound impact on the way we work and will continue to present really difficult challenges for businesses as they navigate the next few months,” Tánaiste Varadkar said.

“It’s great to see companies working together on how they are managing these challenges and sharing information on what has worked best. I look forward to hearing any ideas that can be shared more widely from this group,” he said.

Aon said that its survey evidence points to the challenges facing Irish firms in getting people back to work in offices.

“The Government has published its Return to Work Safely Protocol guidelines which give employers a blueprint, providing good insights and guidance, however as an employer of more than 50,000 world-wide and over 600 people here in Ireland, when we started to put in place our own return to work plan we realised that there were significant existing and future challenges that needed to be explored and addressed,” Mr Brady said.

Six in ten companies believe less than half their workforce will be able to return to their office in the next three to six months, according to an Aon survey, while 30% of the survey said their staff will return to offices over 12 months.

It said it will host the first virtual meeting with the Irish companies in the coming weeks.

The discussions will include "how best to navigate the return to office-based work and the new reality of managing workforces under government guidelines and public health restrictions", Aon said.