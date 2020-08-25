Hotel brand Address Collective to add Cork's Ambassador Hotel

A new hotel brand was launched this week which includes the Ambassador Hotel in Cork city.

The four-star hotel will be renamed The Address Cork under the rebranding that will also include The Address at Dublin1 and The Address at Citywest.

The Address Collective is owned and managed by husband and wife team Brian and Ciara McGettigan who own nine hotels across the country.

Brian McGettigan said launching a new hotel brand during an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19 is challenging, but the long-term vision for The Address Collective “remains steadfast”.

“We are confident that our brand offering is one that corporate and leisure guests will seek out”.

The Address Collective concept was born out of the success of the Address at Dublin 1 at an investment cost of €15m in 2017.

Over the past two years, a further investment of €16m has been undertaken to create ‘The Address Collective’ and bring together the Cork hotels alongside The North Star Hotel and The Address at Dublin1.

The Address Collective will boast 480 bedrooms and employ 300 people across the group.

The business has also secured full planning permission for a new hotel on Parnell Street / Capel Street, including almost 9,000 sq ft of ground-floor commercial space.

The investment will amount to €34m and is planned to open in 2022 as The Address Parnell.

Mr McGettigan said the coronavirus crisis has changed the trading landscape of the hospitality industry and businesses have had to adapt quickly to create a safe trading environment for customers and staff.

The McGettigan group plans to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases, and joint ventures.